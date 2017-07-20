Light rain possible in Las Vegas Valley on Thursday

The Las Vegas Valley should warm up and dry out over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds hang over the Las Vegas Valley in a view from east Lake Mead Boulevard, Thursday, July 20, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday should see a 102-degree high with light rain showers but a very low chance for thunderstorms. The storm system that knocked down tree limbs and flooded areas around the valley will start moving up toward Utah, the weather service said.

Friday’s forecast high is 104 degrees. Saturday and Sunday should stay dry and sunny with highs near 107, the weather service said.

