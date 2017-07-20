ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Light rain possible in Las Vegas Valley on Thursday

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2017 - 7:49 am
 
Updated July 20, 2017 - 7:52 am

The Las Vegas Valley should warm up and dry out over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday should see a 102-degree high with light rain showers but a very low chance for thunderstorms. The storm system that knocked down tree limbs and flooded areas around the valley will start moving up toward Utah, the weather service said.

Friday’s forecast high is 104 degrees. Saturday and Sunday should stay dry and sunny with highs near 107, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like