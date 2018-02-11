Light showers expected this week in the Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Services expects some light showers through midweek in the Las Vegas Valley.

Attendees cross Paradise Road to the Consumer Electronics Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center during a rain storm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The possibility for showers will kick off Monday evening with a 20 percent chance of rain. The likeliness will increase to 30 percent on Tuesday, “but still doesn’t look like it will be much,” meteorologist Andy Gorelow said. “If anything, the rain will be pretty light.”

Chances for rain will go back to 20 percent Wednesday and will hold steady through early Thursday.

“Or everything may just go east of us,” Gorelow added, noting the storm system could bypass the valley.

Sunday’s 61-degree high will be paired with breeziness between 5 to 10 mph and sunny skies. Monday will follow with a high of 64 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday have respective forecast highs of 61 and 66, the weather service said. The work week will wrap up with a high of 69 on Thursday and Friday.

The overnight lows will be in the mid-40s, the weather service said.

