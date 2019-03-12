Light showers in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday

Pigeons fly around at Woofter Family Park in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Warmer temperatures are headed for Las Vegas Valley, a sure sign that spring is here. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Las Vegas Valley will see a cold front before a pattern change brings warmer temperatures over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will have light showers through the morning, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said, but the valley should dry up in the afternoon. The high should reach 66 degrees.

The valley could have light scattered showers overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, with gusty winds from the northwest upwards of 40 mph, Wolf said.

A cold front on Wednesday will bring a high of 59, she said. Gusty winds will continue through Wednesday morning but should die down in the afternoon.

Thursday should have a high of 60 and clear skies.

No rain or wind is expected Friday through Sunday.

Friday’s high will be 64 while Saturday and Sunday highs will hit 70 with sunny skies.

“It looks like there might be a pattern change and spring could officially be here,” Wolf added.