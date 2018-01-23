Light winds and warmer in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will see light winds over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley will see more winds over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 60 degrees with light winds. Wednesday’s forecast high is 61 degrees, the weather service said.

By Thursday winds will pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, the weather service said. The high should be 61 degrees.

Winds should die down by Thursday evening, the weather service said. Friday’s forecast has a high of 58 degrees.

