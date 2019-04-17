‘Little taste of summer’ expected in Las Vegas this weekend

Traffic travels eastbound on the Summerlin Parkway on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. There will be a taste of summer in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend as temperatures rise. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warming trend through the week and “a little taste of summer” this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Skies should be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend, and temperatures will begin to warm beginning with Wednesday’s high near 78 degrees, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Thursday should see a high of 85 degrees followed by a high of 90 degrees on Friday, he said. If Friday’s high does reach 90 degrees, it would be the first time this year.

“It looks like we could get there,” he said.

Boothe said highs of 89 degrees on Saturday and 83 degrees on Sunday are forecast. The typical average for this time of year is about 79 degrees.

Breezes are likely Wednesday and Saturday but other days should be fairly calm. Conditions should be dry through the weekend.

Overnight weekend lows through the period are expected to range between 62 and 66 degrees.

