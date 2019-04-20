Look for a gusty Saturday to kick off the Las Vegas weekend

A pedestrian holds on to her hat in strong winds as she waits to cross Clark Avenue on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in downtown Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A windy Saturday is in store for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will see wind around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. “You could lose a garbage can today,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

Saturday will see a high of 87 degrees.

Winds will decrease slightly throughout Sunday and Monday with breezes around 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph, Boothe said.

Both Sunday and Monday will see partly cloudy skies and and a high of 79. Showers are projected over the Spring Mountains and the valley has a 10 percent chance for rain.

By Tuesday, the valley will warm up to 83 degrees and sunny skies are expected.

The warming trend will continue through Wednesday, Boothe said, as a high of 89 is expected.