Lots of sunshine, triple digits on way for Las Vegas Valley

A pedestrian cool off with misters last week along Las Vegas Boulevard. Those misters will come in handy again this week as temperatures are expected to reach triple digits by Tuesday. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Memorial Day in the Las Vegas Valley will be warm and sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecast highs this week “are running a few degrees above normal,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

Monday should reach 99 degrees. The holiday will see “lots of sunshine,” Morgan said.

The high temperature Tuesday will hit 101 degrees before a repeated 97-degree high Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, according to the weather service.

Wind gusts as high as 25 mph could sweep the valley Wednesday, otherwise “it’s looking pretty quiet out there this week,” Morgan said.

No rain is expected in the valley.

