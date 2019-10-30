McCarran may reach October freeze for just 4th time Thursday

It has only reached freezing, 32 degrees, at McCarran International Airport three times in October, the earliest freeze being Oct. 21, 1949. It could happen for a fourth time on Thursday.

Two women bundled up against cold weather walk their dogs at Vivaldi Park near Henderson Executive Airport, on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. An early winter cold front could send temperatures close to freezing in some parts of the Las Vegas Valley early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal file photo) @bizutesfaye

Thursday morning the Las Vegas Valley has a chance of dropping to freezing, according to the National Weather Service.

“It is a bit uncertain at this point, but we could bottom out at 35 degrees or maybe drop closer to 30,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said early Wednesday. “The official forecast is 34 for now.”

The coldest weather — in a week with temperatures about 20 to 25 degrees below — normal blew into the valley about 4 p.m. Tuesday with the strongest winds arriving behind the front. Tree damage was reported about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday at Sahara and Durango.

The high Wednesday is forecast to be near 54 with northeast winds 7 to 11 mph.

Thursday morning’s chill will likely see temperatures fall to around freezing on the edges of the valley and in higher elevations.

For the record, the other October freeze dates were reached Oct. 28,1970, and Oct 29 1971.

Conditions will improve for a “seasonable weekend with light winds,” said Boothe.

Friday’s high is expected to be near 70 while Saturday will be in the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

