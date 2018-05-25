Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas to start cool, finish warm

Memorial Day weekend in the Las Vegas Valley will be breezy and cool for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs across the valley Friday will be in the upper 80s, with a forecast high of 88 at McCarran International Airport — the weather service’s official recording site. Saturday will cool down even more to around a high of 82, followed by a high of 87 on Sunday, said meteorologist Alex Boothe.

Temperatures in the valley around this time of year average about 92 degrees.

Breezy conditions are expected through the weekend, with gusts up to 30 mph on Friday. The weather service also has issued a lake wind advisory Friday as gusts are expected to reach about 35 mph at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“It’s on the lower side of our wind advisory standards,” Boothe said, “but one concern we have is the number of people hitting the lakes today, starting their long weekend off on the lake.”

Breezes will calm Saturday, with sustained winds between 15 and 20 mph, and further taper off into light winds Sunday.

Temperatures should warm up starting Monday, when highs in the upper 90s are expected. By Tuesday, the weather service said, a high of 99 degrees is expected at the airport, but some parts of the valley will reach 100 degrees.

