Mild Las Vegas weekend to turn colder, windy on Sunday

Las Vegas Valley residents will be able to enjoy a mild start to the weekend before temperatures turn cooler and winds increase on Sunday.

A sunny and pleasant Nevada Day weekend will see temperatures close to 80 Friday and Saturday before a cold front brings in much cooler and windy conditions on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, according to the National Weather Service forecast. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Friday’s forecast high is 79 degrees with sunny skies and generally calm to light winds, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The overnight low will be around 53 with calm winds.

Saturday will be warmer with a high of about 85. Winds will again be mostly calm.

With a cold front expected to move in early Sunday, the forecast high will be about 65 with winds that may include gusts up to 30-35 mph, said meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

The cooler conditions will continue next week with highs in the upper 60s, possibly reaching 70. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

It’s possible a cold front arriving early Wednesday may make conditions ever cooler, Boucher said.

“Right now the official forecast is for the low 40s on Wednesday morning, but some of the models are trending lower,” Boucher said. “We might be in the upper 30s on Wednesday morning.”

