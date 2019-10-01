56°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Mild, sunny conditions forecast all week for Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2019 - 3:38 am
 

October is off to a picture-perfect weather start in the Las Vegas Valley.

Mild weather will continue all week, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

The forecast high for Tuesday is near 80 degrees with light and variable winds of 5-9 mph.

Tuesday night’s low will be in the upper 50s with winds of 3-7 mph.

Wednesday calls for sunny skies and a high near 81 with winds of 6-8 mph.

Thursday and Friday will see a bump up to a high of about 88 degrees each day.

For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
