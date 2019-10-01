Mild, sunny conditions forecast all week for Las Vegas
Mild weather will continue all week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.
October is off to a picture-perfect weather start in the Las Vegas Valley.
The forecast high for Tuesday is near 80 degrees with light and variable winds of 5-9 mph.
Tuesday night’s low will be in the upper 50s with winds of 3-7 mph.
Wednesday calls for sunny skies and a high near 81 with winds of 6-8 mph.
Thursday and Friday will see a bump up to a high of about 88 degrees each day.