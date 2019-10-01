Mild, sunny conditions forecast all week for Las Vegas

Mild weather will continue all week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for sunny and mild conditions all week in the Las Vegas Valley. The high for Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, will be about 80 degrees. Highs will warm to the upper 80s later in the week. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

October is off to a picture-perfect weather start in the Las Vegas Valley.

Mild weather will continue all week, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

The forecast high for Tuesday is near 80 degrees with light and variable winds of 5-9 mph.

Tuesday night’s low will be in the upper 50s with winds of 3-7 mph.

Wednesday calls for sunny skies and a high near 81 with winds of 6-8 mph.

Thursday and Friday will see a bump up to a high of about 88 degrees each day.