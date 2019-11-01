Mild, sunny days on tap for Las Vegas Valley to start November

Friday’s forecast calls for a sunny sky, highs 69 to 72 with northeast winds up to 10 mph. Overnight lows will range from 41 to 46, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunny skies, minor winds and mild temperatures are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley for at least a week beginning Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Forget the cold, enjoy a mild and sunny weekend.

After a Thursday morning low of 28 at Henderson Executive Airport to cap a week of cold to rival all October weather records in Las Vegas, the weekend and the first part of November will bring weather to enjoy.

Friday’s forecast calls for a sunny sky, highs 69 to 72 with northeast winds up to 10 mph. Overnight lows will range from 41 to 46, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will warm to near 75. The sun will shine and winds will stay below 10 mph. Saturday night lows will be in the mid 40s.

Sunday’s high temperature may reach 78 with full sunshine and winds only expected up to 5 mph.

“It might be a bit warm on Sunday, but the weekend will have plenty of sun and mild temperatures,” said meteorologist Alex Boothe of the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service.

Early next week calls for highs near 75 and lows around 50. No precipitation is in the forecast.

