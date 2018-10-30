Moderate winds accompany cold front moving through Las Vegas Valley

But warmer temperatures will return later in the week, climbing back into the upper 70s or low 80s by Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley will see moderate to strong breezes on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region. (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Moderate to strong breezes will buffet the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the region.

Tuesday’s forecast high will drop to 75 degrees as winds reach sustained speeds of 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.

Winds will diminish over Tuesday night and should be about 10 mph on Wednesday, with occasional stronger gusts possible, the weather service said. Wednesday’s low is expected to be near 53 before climbing to a high of 71.

Temperatures will rise again on Thursday, starting with a high near 77. Friday’s high should reach about 80. Highs over the weekend will stay in the upper 70s and low 80s, the weather service said.

