Moisture moves on, Las Vegas Valley continues to bake

The Las Vegas Valley will heat up over the weekend as the valley briefly dries out.

Faith Mena-Gutlay, 2, cools herself as she plays at Sunset Park. Temperatures will climb back to 108 over the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Friday topped out at 104 degrees, and the rise is set to begin Saturday with a high of 107, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday’s morning low should be 85, and the high for the day should reach 109.

“Gonna be hot,” meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Do you have plans outdoors this weekend?? Here's the forecast for some of the more popular spots in our region.#cawx #azwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/3SZXhi1FSM — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2018

Those trying to escape the heat this weekend don’t need to look too far. Despite a recent round of thunderstorms, Mount Charleston will stay dry and mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s, the weather service said.

If 109 isn’t hot enough for you, Death Valley’s high could reach 119 on Sunday.

Monday’s high should reach also reach 109, the weather service said, before temperatures drop again. Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 102, and Wednesday’s high should fall to 101. Temperatures will slightly rebound with a forecast high of 102 on Thursday.

There is a 10 percent chance for storms in the Las Vegas Valley Monday morning through Thursday evening, Kryston said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.