Moisture moving on, but Las Vegas Valley will continue to bake

The Las Vegas Valley will heat up over the weekend as monsoon moisture moves on.

Faith Mena-Gutlay, 2, cools herself as she plays at Sunset Park. Temperatures will climb back to 108 over the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

Friday should stay dry after a round of Thursday thunderstorms missed most of the valley, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast for the day has a high of 102 degrees with light, variable winds, which should stick around through Saturday night.

Saturday’s high will jump to 106 after a morning low of 83, the weather service said. Sunday’s morning low should be 85, and the high for the day should rise to 108.

Do you have plans outdoors this weekend?? Here's the forecast for some of the more popular spots in our region.#cawx #azwx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/3SZXhi1FSM — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 17, 2018

Those trying to escape the heat this weekend don’t need to look too far. Despite a recent round of thunderstorms, Mount Charleston will stay dry and mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low 80s, the weather service said.

If 108 isn’t hot enough for you, Death Valley’s high could reach 121 on Sunday.

Monday’s high should reach 108, the weather service said, before temperatures drop again. Tuesday’s forecast has a high of 103, and Wednesday’s high should fall to 102.

