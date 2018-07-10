Weather

Monsoon season arrives in Las Vegas Valley; more rain possible

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2018 - 7:13 am
 

Las Vegas got its first taste of monsoon season on Monday with an overnight thunderstorm that caused blackouts and flooding across the valley.

Roads and intersections flooded across the city Monday night, and Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said officers were sent out to help deal with or direct traffic around road hazards, such as downed trees.

Police responded to more than 60 crashes between 6 p.m. Monday and midnight, according to dispatch records, nearly a quarter of which resulted in injuries, mostly minor.

Weather service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said much of the valley saw wind gusts between 40 and 45 mph during the storm, and the weather service recorded a 68 mph gust at McCarran International Airport.

Monday’s storm also played havoc with electrical equipment, leading to blackouts and minor fires across the valley. At 10:30 p.m. more than 40,000 NV Energy customers were without power, according to the power company, with the majority of outages clustered around the central valley. By 6 a.m. Tuesday power was restored to all but about 550 customers in Clark County.

The storm caused more than 80 flights to be diverted from McCarran by midnight, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said, but information on delay times wasn’t available.

The southern half of the valley saw between 0.4 and 0.75 inches of rain on Monday, while the northern half only saw about 0.25 to 0.5 inches, National Weather Service meteorologist Kate Guillet said. The Lake Mead National Recreation area caught about 0.28 inches on Lake Shore Road and a gauge on Harris Springs Road in Mount Charleston showed 0.67 inches of rain.

There’s a 30 percent chance for rain Tuesday, Guillet said, and that chance will last through Thursday before dropping to about 20 percent. Rain and thunderstorms will likely come around in the afternoons, she said.

Rainy days mean lower temperatures in the valley. Tuesday’s high should reach 98 degrees, Guillet said, with highs near 100 forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will start rising again on Friday with a high of about 102, Guillet said. Saturday’s forecast high should rise to 105.

Monsoon season usually hits the valley in early to mid-July, Guillet said, and lasts through early to mid-September. It’s marked by an increase in moisture moving up from the Pacific Ocean to the southwest or the Gulf of Mexico to the south.

When you add that moisture to the valley’s existing weather patterns it leads to an influx of rain clouds and thunderstorms, she said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

