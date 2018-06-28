Weather

Monsoon season raises flash-flood concerns in Las Vegas Valley

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2018 - 5:40 pm
 

Southern Nevada’s 2018 monsoon season is expected to be wetter than normal, prompting warnings for residents to be ready for potentially deadly flash flooding.

While a new long-term forecast this week said seasonal rain and thunderstorms in the Southwest are expected to be 40 percent above average during the coming monsoon season, the Las Vegas Valley is likely to receive about a third more rain than usual, National Weather Service meteorologist John Adair said.

The Southwest monsoon season typically runs from early July to mid-September, but it varies depending on weather conditions.

Southern Nevada might see some moisture as soon as the Fourth of July, said Adair, who works in the weather service’s Las Vegas office.

“We’re seeing the possibility of moisture starting to approach northwest Arizona, Southern Nevada as we get into Tuesday, Wednesday next week, which is about normal for Southern Nevada,” he said.

Other than the above-average rainfall expected, it is too early to say much more about the upcoming monsoon season, Adair said.

The thunderstorms are not expected to do much to alleviate the extreme drought conditions gripping a large swath of the Southwest, he said. Southern Nevada is experiencing a moderate drought.

Winter storms tend to bring more widespread precipitation that do more to ease droughts, he said.

“In the monsoon season we get thunderstorms that kind of pop around,” Adair said. “It can help a little bit, especially if we get lots of thunderstorm days, but we really rely on the fall, winter, early spring precipitation.”

But summer thunderstorms, which can be intense in localized areas, frequently trigger flash flood warnings, which are issued when the life-threatening torrents are imminent or already happening, Adair said.

“People just need to be aware of their surroundings” and seek higher ground when flash floods are possible, he said.

The Clark County Regional Flood Control District is in the middle of a project to install drainage tunnels in the northwest valley that should help.

The addition to the flood control network, which will cost more than $20 million, is expected to be completed by December. It is one of 19 flood district projects under construction, about to start construction or out for bidding, totaling nearly $115 million. The district is made up of representatives from the county and each incorporated city in the county.

Authorities warned at a news conference Wednesday that residents should avoid the developed flood channels when thunderstorms appear.

The flood tunnels are particularly dangerous for Las Vegas’ homeless, who often camp in the washes.

Keeping an eye on weather forecasts also is advisable, as Adair said thunderstorms can usually be predicted one to three days in advance.

“As far as pinpointing when thunderstorms develop, that’s a day-by-day process as the moisture increases over Southern Nevada,” he said. “Most of the time we just kind of look to see how much moisture is available.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Blake Apgar contributed to this report.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
More in Weather
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Weather Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like