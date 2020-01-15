More clouds for Las Vegas Valley Wednesday before winds arrive Thursday night

One more day of nice weather is in store for the Las Vegas Valley before a cold front brings windy conditions and a 20% chance of rain late Thursday.

Las Vegas Valley residents can expect increasing clouds Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, and wind gusts up to 25 mph on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, as a cold front moves through the valley, according to the National Weather Service forecast. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Increasing clouds with light winds and a high near 60 degrees are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley onWednesday.

Conditions are expected to turn windy by late Thursday evening into Friday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“We’ll see gusts to 25 mph late Thursday night into Friday, but only about a 20 percent chance of any precipitation,” said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “The peaks of Mount Charleston could possibly get a few inches of snow.”

Before the wind, Thursday’s high should be about 64 with sunny skies and calm conditions becoming winds of 5-10 mph toward evening.

After the wind, Friday’s high will be limited to the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

The forecast high for Saturday is 57 with mostly cloudy skies while Sunday’s high will rise to about 63 under partly cloudy skies.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.