More clouds for Las Vegas Valley Wednesday before winds arrive Thursday night

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2020 - 5:10 am
 

Increasing clouds with light winds and a high near 60 degrees are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley onWednesday.

Conditions are expected to turn windy by late Thursday evening into Friday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“We’ll see gusts to 25 mph late Thursday night into Friday, but only about a 20 percent chance of any precipitation,” said meteorologist Ashley Nickerson. “The peaks of Mount Charleston could possibly get a few inches of snow.”

Before the wind, Thursday’s high should be about 64 with sunny skies and calm conditions becoming winds of 5-10 mph toward evening.

After the wind, Friday’s high will be limited to the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

The forecast high for Saturday is 57 with mostly cloudy skies while Sunday’s high will rise to about 63 under partly cloudy skies.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

