More rain and snow in the forecast for Thanksgiving

More precipitation is in the forecast, and that could impact Thanksgiving holiday travelers next week.

Rain for the Las Vegas Valley and snow for Mt. Charleston is likely from Wednesday through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Caleb Steele, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said there’s concern about Thanksgiving travel because of heavy rain in the forecast and snow that could impact mountain passes.

“That’s what we’re watching now,” he said, but added there aren’t a lot of details yet.

A chance of rain and snow starts Wednesday morning, and it’s most likely on Thursday and Friday, Steele said.

Next week’s storm system has the potential to produce “probably quite a bit” of rain and snow — as much or more than the storm that hit earlier this week, he said.

Mt. Charleston could get “feet of snow” during next week’s storm, he said, and snow could impact lower elevations, too — even Red Rock Canyon.

For this weekend, Saturday and Sunday’s high temperature is expected at 62 degrees. Temperatures are forecast to drop slightly Tuesday, with an expected high of 56.

