More rain expected this week in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

The rain won’t go away, and Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley could make for quite the cloudy day.
What will likely prove a wet week began with rain all across the valley on Monday, with most places seeing between 0.2 of an inch and 0.25 of an inch of rain, the National Weather Service said.
Intermittent showers overnight Monday into Tuesday could leave low-lying clouds or fog lingering over the valley through the day, the weather service said. Tuesday has a forecast high of 52 degrees and a low of 44.
A 40 percent chance of rain will persist overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with the high on Wednesday expected to hit 59 and the low forecast at 46.
There’s a 60 percent chance of rain during the day on Thursday. The high should reach 61 before dipping to an overnight low of 48.
Rain will end by Friday, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said, bringing in mostly clear skies to begin the weekend. The high on Friday is forecast at 59 with a low of 48. Saturday should remain dry with a high of 59 and a low of 42.
