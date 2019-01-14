More rain expected this week in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

The rain won’t go away, and Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley could make for quite the cloudy day.

Dark clouds form above The Strip on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Storm clouds hover over the Las Vegas Strip Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tourists take cover as a light rain begins to fall on The Strip on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dark clouds form above The Strip on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

A plane passes through dark clouds over The Strip on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dark clouds form above The Strip on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dark clouds move across the skyline highlighted by the spires of the Las Vegas Nevada Temple on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dark clouds form above The Strip on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Tourists take cover as a light rain begins to fall on The Strip on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dark clouds move across the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Ronald Holmes plays the alto saxophone on The Strip as dark clouds move in on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Clouds, rain and snow are expected in parts of the Las Vegas Valley this week. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

The rain won’t go away, and Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley could make for quite the cloudy day.

What will likely prove a wet week began with rain all across the valley on Monday, with most places seeing between 0.2 of an inch and 0.25 of an inch of rain, the National Weather Service said.

Intermittent showers overnight Monday into Tuesday could leave low-lying clouds or fog lingering over the valley through the day, the weather service said. Tuesday has a forecast high of 52 degrees and a low of 44.

A 40 percent chance of rain will persist overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with the high on Wednesday expected to hit 59 and the low forecast at 46.

There’s a 60 percent chance of rain during the day on Thursday. The high should reach 61 before dipping to an overnight low of 48.

Rain will end by Friday, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said, bringing in mostly clear skies to begin the weekend. The high on Friday is forecast at 59 with a low of 48. Saturday should remain dry with a high of 59 and a low of 42.