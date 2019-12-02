41°F
More rain likely for Las Vegas Valley this week

December 1, 2019 - 9:42 pm
 

After a holiday storm, Las Vegas should return to its average early December temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday rounded out the unseasonably chilly weekend with a high of 51 degrees, tying a record low temperature set in 2004. But the rest of the week can expect mid- to high 50s, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

Monday and Tuesday are forecast at 59 and 60 degrees, respectively, Pierce said. Wednesday should be the coldest day this week, with a 70 percent chance of rain and a drop to a high of 55 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will climb back toward 60 and stay pretty dry, Pierce said.

Those looking for some winter weather can still find over 20 inches of snow on Mount Charleston, with another half a foot expected on Wednesday, the weather service said. Most of the snow will hit above 6,500 feet, Pierce said, so major roads shouldn’t be affected.

