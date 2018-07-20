More rain possible Friday in Las Vegas Valley

Parts of the Las Vegas Valley saw flooding and blackouts after a Thursday night thunderstorm, and there’s a chance that more rain is on the way.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 107. Thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Downed power lines are seen on Boulder Highway between Russell and Sunset on Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto)

Friday will stay mostly sunny with a high of 107 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, but there’s a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Saturday and Sunday should see highs near 107 with morning lows of about 86, the weather service said. The valley will stay hot and humid through the weekend with a 10 percent chance for thunderstorms on both days.

Temperatures will rise at the start of next week as the valley begins to dry out again, but there’s still a very slight chance for rain during the first half of the week, the weather service said.

The high for Monday will jump to 110, and the weather service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday through Thursday as highs continue to climb.

Tuesday’s forecast has a high near 113 and Wednesday’s high should reach 114. The heat warning will end on Thursday with another high of about 113, the weather service said.

That heat will stick around through the nights as well with morning lows in the upper 80s and mid-90s through next week.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.