More rain possible in Las Vegas Valley this week

Rain is in the forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, and highs will be in the high 50s. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Las Vegas Valley may see more rain this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday was cloudy and dry with a high of 54, but the valley can expect rain the rest of the workweek, meteorologist Barry Pierce said.

High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach 61 and 60, respectively. There will be a 40 percent chance for rain Wednesday, followed by a 60 percent chance for rain Thursday.

Rain chances are expected to drop to 30 percent Friday morning before the valley becomes dry again. Friday will see a high of 61.

Winds are expected to pick up Thursday, ranging from 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, Pierce said.

By Saturday, the valley will be partly cloudy with a high near 57. Sunday should see a high of 54.

Lows will remain in the low 40s this week, he said.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect in the Spring Mountains for areas above 7,000 feet from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday. About 5 to 10 inches of snowfall is expected Wednesday and Thursday in Lee Canyon, while Kyle Canyon is only expecting 1 to 3 inches, the weather service said.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.