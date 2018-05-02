More rain, possible snow in mountains forecast for Las Vegas Valley

Rain will continue to fall over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Spring Mountains.

Members of the Arbor View varsity softball team share an umbrella after their game was canceled due to rain at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Rain will continue to fall over the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday and a winter weather advisory is in effect for the Spring Mountains, the National Weather Service said.

The valley saw just under a quarter-inch of rain, as measured at McCarran International Airport, on Tuesday and scattered showers could produce about the same amount on Wednesday, the weather service said. A high 67 degrees is forecast.

Areas of Mount Charleston received 3 to 6 inches of snowfall Tuesday, the weather service said. Officials said another 1 to 2 inches could fall on Wednesday. The latest date in the year that snow fell on Mount Charleston was June 17, 1995, Reid Wolcott, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said.

The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range north of Las Vegas that will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday. Scattered snow showers could cause unexpected winter weather conditions through the area.

From midnight to 9 a.m., only a trace amount of rain was recorded at the national weather service’s weather station at McCarran International Airport. Parts of the southwestern edges of the valley had up to a third of an inch of rain during the same hours.

Officials said Monday night that only a tenth of an inch of rain was expected for the two-day storm total.

“It’s overperformed in some areas, definitely,” meteorologist Barry Pierce said Wednsday.

Rain in the valley should increase between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and will start to move toward the southern edge of the valley before the storm system passes, the weather service said.

“We’re not out of the woods yet by any means,” Pierce said.

After 3 p.m. the rain should gradually decrease, and the valley will dry out again by Thursday.

Thursday will kick off a warming trend in the valley with a forecast high near 81, the weather service said. Friday’s forecast high is 88.

Temperatures over the weekend should be well above normal, with forecast highs of 93 on Saturday and 96 on Sunday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.