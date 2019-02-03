More rain returning to Las Vegas Valley this week

Las Vegans should expect rain in the desert over the next few days as temperatures drop, according to the National Weather Service.

Dark clouds form above The Strip on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clouds hang over the Las Vegas Valley Sunday morning, but sunshine is expected later in the day. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a weather system dropped a quarter-inch of rain on the Las Vegas Valley on Saturday — the highest amount recorded on that date since 1988, when 0.22 inches fell — conditions were dry on Super Bowl Sunday. But rain clouds will return Monday and Tuesday.

After Sunday reached a high of 61, temperatures are expected to drop to 47 overnight.

On Monday, temperatures should reach 56 degrees in the afternoon, as a weather system brings in cloudy conditions. Monday will start with a 12 percent chance of rain before dawn, then a 50 percent chance during the day and a 75 percent chance for showers after 4 p.m. and through the night, meteorologist Ann Varian said.

The high temperature Tuesday will drop to 50, with an overnight low of 37. Valley residents can expect a 50 percent chance for rain Tuesday, which will decrease to 40 percent overnight.

The cold temperatures overnight could be just enough for snow flurries in the valley, Varian said.

“It might be rain; it might be snow,” she said, adding that there will be little to no accumulation if it does snow in the valley.

Snow is almost certain for the Spring Mountains this week, Varian said. Another winter storm warning will be in effect for the Mount Charleston area from noon Monday to 4 a.m. Wednesday in areas over 5,500 feet.

About 8 to 15 inches of snow is expected to accumulate during that time, and winds may gust up to 50 mph during the storm warning.

Snow chances will be at 90 percent on Monday before dropping slightly to 80 percent Tuesday, Varian said.

Over the weekend, Reno and Carson City saw at least several inches of snow. The winter storm dumped as much as 8 feet of snow in parts of the Sierra Nevada, the National Weather Service in Reno said.

