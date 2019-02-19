More snow, rain headed for Las Vegas Valley

Onyx Wight, left, and Chris Guagialano build a snowman in Henderson, Nevada after a winter storm drops several inches in the Las Vegas valley on Monday, February 18, 2019. More snow is on the way for the Las Vegas Valley. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Las Vegas Valley will see a cool and dry Tuesday before snow is expected to return midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 46, meteorologist John Adair said. Northwest winds will enter the valley, bringing gusts around 25 to 35 miles per hour, he said.

Wednesday will have a high of 49, with a 70 percent chance for rain and snow showers in the evening. The majority of the valley will see snow showers, Adair said, while lower parts of the valley will see both a mix of rain and snow showers, he said.

Similar to Sunday night, at least 2 inches of snow is expected, especially in the west and south valley, he said.

The showers are expected to last through Thursday night. Thursday will see a high of 43.

A winter storm watch will go in affect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Friday. The Spring Mountains can expect around 8 to 12 inches of snow during those days, Adair said.

By Friday, the valley should dry up again, Adair said. A high of 45 is expected.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry, with a high of 48, Adair said.