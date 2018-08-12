More than 25K without power in Las Vegas Valley after storm

More than 25,000 NV Energy customers are without power Sunday morning after the Las Vegas Valley was hit with a dust storm and severe thunderstorm Saturday night.

A storm Saturday night knocked over a tree onto a new car on Aug. 11, 2018 at Rainbow and 215. (Christina Murray)

The Federal Aviation Administration radar the National Weather Service uses to gauge wind was knocked out during the storm, but before then it measured wind gusts over 70 mph, said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

“Typically these thunderstorms that blow down from the northeast, basically between Mesquite and Las Vegas, produce some of the strongest winds we see from thunderstorms,” he said.

Before the wind, rain and hail hit, a dust storm overtook the valley. Damage to roofs and trees was reported, but there were few instances of flooding, Adair said.

On Sunday morning, NV Energy’s website said 27,198 customers in Clark County were without power as of 8 a.m. The biggest outages appear to be in the east valley 89110 zip code, the downtown 89101 zip code and a 89108 northwest zip code located between Oran K. Gragson Freeway and Rancho Drive.

More than 4,200 people were without power in the east valley and downtown areas, and more than 3,400 people were without power in the northwest area as of 8 a.m.

The website stated that posted estimated times for power restoration may not be updated due to the high number of outages.

The Las Vegas Fire Department reported downed power lines and power poles across the city. Department spokesman Tim Szymanski warned the public Saturday night to avoid downed wires.

Storms capable of producing more wind, hail, flooding and dust will remain possible this afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be another day to keep your 👀 to the sky! Storms capable of producing strong winds, hail, flooding, and dust issues will be possible this afternoon and evening. Don't be caught off guard! #nvwx #cawx #azwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/KIkz1nnoXp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2018

Adair said another storm of Saturday’s strength is unlikely for this week, with a 10 percent chance of rain from Sunday to Wednesday.

“The chances of another storm like that are very low,” he said. “The set up does not look favorable for a similar event.”

Highs Sunday through Tuesday are expected to reach 106, with temperatures Wednesday and Thursday dropping to 103, Adair said.

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality has issued an air quality advisory through Monday due to moderate levels of smoke, soot and ozone in the valley’s air, in part from wildfires in California and Arizona.

