Parts of the Las Vegas Valley received as much as 7 1/2 inches of snow overnight and wet flakes were continuing to fall Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Summerlin and parts of the west valley reported between 3 to 7 1/2 inches of snow in some areas overnight, meteorologist Todd Lericos said. Anthem reported around 2 inches of snow, McCarran International Airport reported a half inch and other parts of the valley reported about an inch. Mount Charleston received more than 12 inches of snow, Lericos said.

Chain and snow tire restrictions were in place on all roads to Mount Charleston roads, Lee Canyon said on Twitter.

Snow showers were expected to continue through about 9 a.m. before stopping, Lericos said. That was expected to be the end of the snow, though light rain was possible for a few hours beginning around 4 p.m.

A little time lapse of my #VegasSnow drive to Red Rock via the 159 in Vegas. #RJNow pic.twitter.com/eXYC50DpKv — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) February 21, 2019

Visibility on valley roads was limited and traffic was moving slowly in many areas. Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said, encouraging people on their morning commute to “get started early.” When the roads are wet, highway crash volume increases about two to three times the average amount, he said.

McCarran International Airport was expecting flight delays averaging 2 hours and 19 minutes due to weather, snow and ice conditions, according to the Federal Aviation Administration website. Roughly 51 arrivals and 70 departing flights had been canceled as of 8 a.m., according to the airport’s website. Travelers are encouraged to check the status of their flights online.

Northwest Arizona was blanketed by at least 10 inches of snow overnight.

Non-essential Mohave County and Kingman government offices, as well as schools, were closed Thursday, Mohave County emergency management coordinator Byron Steward said.

The American Red Cross and county opened emergency operations centers to the public. No serious emergencies had been reported overnight, though public safety officials have rescued stranded motorists, Steward said. Residents were encouraged to avoid driving if at all possible.

Thursday’s high was expected to reach 42 degrees.

The valley can expect below freezing temperatures Friday with a high only in the low 30s, Lericos said.

Black ice could be an issue Friday morning, meteorologist Alexander Boothe said. Depending on how quickly the ice melts and how fast the roads warm up Thursday afternoon will determine whether or not roads will see black ice Friday, he said. The main concern for black ice is in areas on the west side of the valley and the overpasses and bridges on Interstate 15, Boothe said.

Las Vegas will see clear skies over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the low 50s with lows in the low 30s, respectively, Lericos said.

The valley is expected to warm up next week, with highs returning to the lower 60s, Lericos said.