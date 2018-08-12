More than 7K without power in Las Vegas Valley after storm

NV Energy crews are working around the clock to restore service to several thousand homes Sunday after a severe overnight thunderstorm knocked out power to more than 60,000 customers in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas residents pass by NV Energy crews working to restore power in the area of Fremont Street and Bruce Street on Sunday, Aug., 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. More than 60,000 people lost power Saturday night due to a severe thunderstorm. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

711 cashier Gilda Cook takes a break from throwing out produce that was lost after power was knocked out at the convenience store on Fremont Street and Bruce Street on Sunday, Aug., 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. More than 60,000 people lost power Saturday night due to a severe thunderstorm. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

711 cashier Gilda Cook throws out produce that was lost after power was knocked out at the convenience store on Fremont Street and Bruce Street on Sunday, Aug., 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. More than 60,000 people lost power Saturday night due to a severe thunderstorm. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Claudia Aldana, right, sons Abner, 10, and Xair, 8, and dog Buckles keep cool at the Pearson Community Center on Sunday, Aug., 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. The center is one of a group of locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley offering shelter after more than 60,000 people lost power Saturday night due to a severe thunderstorm. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Energy company crews are working 24-hour shifts to restore power to the nearly 7,500 customers who were still without service Sunday evening in the wake of Saturday night’s storm.

“It may be our largest outage ever,” said Kevin Geraghty, the NV Energy vice president of operations. “It was extremely widespread.”

On Sunday, NV Energy’s website said 7,365 customers in Clark County were without power as of 5:45 p.m. The most heavily affected area at that time was near downtown Las Vegas, where more than 2,300 people were without power.

Many of those customers were affected by a series of power lines that were apparently downed when a metal shed was blown into them. Crews worked through the heat Sunday afternoon to clean up the snapped poles and electrical wires entangled in chain-link fences at Bruce and Fremont streets.

The outage forced several nearby businesses to close down Sunday. Employees at a nearby 7-Eleven had to dump perishable food items from the store, including more than 200 pizzas. A sign made of cardboard and permanent marker alerted would-be customers to the store’s closure.

“We lost power, customers, money,” manager Nicole Nicita said Sunday, while several of her employees helped haul bags of ruined food to the dumpsters.

Jazzmen Hicks, whose nearby apartment lost power at about 11 p.m. Saturday night, searched for relief from the heat Sunday as she walked in front of the store.

“I couldn’t even think because that’s how hot it is,” she said.

Clark County opened four shelters for those affected by the power outages at Cambridge Recreation Center, Pearson Community Center, Walnut Community Center and Winchester Community Center, county spokesman Erik Pappa said.

Cambridge Recreation Center and Pearson Community Center will remain open overnight, while the other two shelters will close at 8 p.m. All four shelters will take pets in carriers, and Cambridge has a mobile pet shelter for those without carriers, Pappa said.

Any resident without power who needs transportation to a shelter can call Nevada 211 or NV Energy Customer Service, and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada will provide a ride.

Geraghty said the majority of customers will have power back by Sunday night, although some may be without electricity for a day or two.

“It will certainly be small numbers,” he said. “We just apologize for any customer that’s without power.”

A shed blew into our lines at Bruce and Fremont – a contributing factor to the extensive damage in the area. Crews are working nonstop to make repairs and restore power. pic.twitter.com/Yve8WWQOcx — NV Energy (@NVEnergy) August 12, 2018

NV Energy crews from Reno and Carson City, along with three crews from Rocky Mountain Power, will begin work in the valley Monday morning to help restore power, he said. More than 20 crews, with five to six people per crew, are working around the clock to repair downed lines and poles.

“You never have enough people to deal with a storm of this magnitude,” he said.

Geraghty said the outages also affected areas such as Laughlin and Jean.

A July 9 storm knocked out power for more than 40,000 NV Energy customers, and a July 19 storm cut off power to 24,000 customers. The majority of both outages were repaired within 24 hours.

“I’ve worked with people who’ve been here 30 years, and no one’s experienced these kind of storms,” Geraghty said about this year’s active monsoon season.

During the storm

During Saturday night’s storm, the Federal Aviation Administration radar the National Weather Service uses measured wind gusts over 70 mph before it was knocked out, said weather service meteorologist John Adair.

“Typically these thunderstorms that blow down from the northeast, basically between Mesquite and Las Vegas, produce some of the strongest winds we see from thunderstorms,” he said.

Before the arrival of wind, rain and hail, a dust storm hit the valley. Damage to roofs and trees was reported, but there were few instances of flooding, Adair said.

The weather service said the storm cleared out some haze affected the valley from California and Arizona wildfires. About 0.09 inches of rain fell Saturday night, and there were about 230 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes near Las Vegas.

Yesterday's Storms were a doozy! Here's some preliminary #'s highlighting the major impacts seen across the #LasVegas Valley. GOOD NEWS:

-We are NOT expecting an active weather day today.

-Yesterday's storms cleared out some of the haze from the Cal wildfires. #vegasweater pic.twitter.com/Ar0JQTECHj — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2018

Assessing the damage

The Las Vegas Fire Department reported downed power lines and power poles across the city, and department spokesman Tim Szymanski warned the public Saturday night to avoid downed wires.

Most downed wires and damaged poles were east of Rainbow Boulevard, Szymanski said. A few outside fires started that firefighters were able to extinguish.

Around 9:16 p.m., fire officials responded to a reported roof fire at a business in the central valley, at 1912 S. Maryland Parkway, that officials believe was started when lightning struck the roof.

Smoke and flames burned the one-story, wood frame building’s roof, causing $50,000 in damage before crews brought the fire under control, Szymanski said.

Szymanski said no weather-related injuries were reported and no one was displaced by fire during the storm.

There is a small possibility of storms capable of producing more wind, hail, flooding and dust Sunday afternoon and evening, the weather service said.

Today will be another day to keep your 👀 to the sky! Storms capable of producing strong winds, hail, flooding, and dust issues will be possible this afternoon and evening. Don't be caught off guard! #nvwx #cawx #azwx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/KIkz1nnoXp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 12, 2018

When Las Vegas residents emerged from their homes Sunday morning, some encountered downed trees. One of those trees feel directly onto Jessica Murray’s new car in the southwest valley near Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road.

“We didn’t even hear it come down,” said Murray, 37.

Murray, who lives with her sister, said the two noticed the tree had fell from their neighbor’s yard around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, she said. The new Toyota Corolla didn’t even have a license plate on it, and the tree’s branches prevented Murray from seeing the extent of the damage.

“We’ve been lucky up until now,” she said. “After 20-some years it’s bound to happen eventually.”

Upcoming forecast

Adair said another storm of Saturday’s strength is unlikely for this week, with a 10 percent chance of rain from Sunday to Wednesday.

Highs Sunday through Tuesday are expected to reach 106, with temperatures Wednesday and Thursday dropping to 103, Adair said.

Clark County Department of Air Quality has issued an air quality advisory through Monday because of moderate levels of smoke, soot and ozone in the valley’s air, in part from wildfires in California and Arizona.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.