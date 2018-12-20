More warm weather ahead for Las Vegas until possibly rainy Christmas

The Las Vegas Valley will be unseasonably warm and mostly sunny through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm weather greets people as they stand in line to take a photo with the iconic Las Vegas sign on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

The valley will be partly sunny Thursday, with temperatures in the afternoon climbing to 66 degrees before dipping to 45 overnight, said meteorologist Barry Pierce.

“We’ll be well above normal for the next few days, and even through the weekend,” Pierce said.

The weather service forecasts high temperatures of 67, 64, 62, and 61 degrees Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, respectively. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low- to mid-40s.

On Tuesday, Christmas Day, a low-pressure system is expected to move into the valley, bringing with it cooler temperatures, a 20 percent chance for rain showers and unpredictable winds, Pierce said.

Las Vegans can expect a high of 57 on Tuesday – one degree above the average high for this time of year, Pierce said. Temperatures overnight will dip to a chilly 38 before climbing to 54 degrees Wednesday.

“It’ll be cool for the latter half of next week,” Pierce said.

Pierce said conditions at Mount Charleston will be “warm and mild” through the weekend, as well. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with low temperatures near freezing at night.

There is a 30 percent chance for snow on Mount Charleston on Christmas Day, and temperatures will reach a high of 39 degrees that afternoon.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.