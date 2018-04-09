More warm weather before cold front arrives in Las Vegas midweek

Warm spring temperatures are expected to continue this week through the Las Vegas Valley until a cold front moves in midweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will be sunny with highs near 82 in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Monday will see a high of 82 with sunny skies and a low of 61 before some clouds will move in on Tuesday. Tuesday and Wednesday will each reach a high of 91, dipping to 68 Tuesday night and 61 Wednesday, the service said.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to have strong winds up to 40 to 50 mph as a cold front moves in, according to the service.

“There will be almost a 20-degree temperature drop from Wednesday to Thursday,” meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

The cold front will return clear skies to the valley, along with a high of 73 Thursday and a low of 51. Friday’s high is expected to hit 72, with a low of 51 overnight, the weather service said.

