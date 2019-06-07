More windy conditions in Las Vegas today before backing off

Las Vegas Valley residents can expect a breezy Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be windy and warm on Friday in the Las Vegas Valley before winds slow for the weekend. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Las Vegas Valley residents can expect a breezy Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts will be around 25 mph, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. A high of 98 degrees is expected.

Lighter winds are expected throughout the weekend, she added.

Saturday and Sunday are each expected clear and sunny skies with highs of 95 and 96 degrees, respectively.

Next week the valley will see triple digits again with a high of 100 on Monday and 103 on Tuesday, Wolf said.

No rain is expected.