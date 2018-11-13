Mostly clear, cool weather in Las Vegas Valley for rest of week

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday, which has a forecast high of 65 degrees. Mostly clear conditions will return Thursday and continue through Sunday, with highs in the upper-60s.

A man, who declined to give his name, is bundled up against the cold weather as he waits for the bus in downtown on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cool and mostly clear conditions will stick around the Las Vegas Valley for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 61 degrees.

The weather service this week warned of possible overnight freezing conditions leading into Tuesday. The lowest temperatures hit near-freezing levels along the outer edges of the valley, with more central areas staying in the mid-40s, according to the weather service.

Conditions are expected to be partly cloudy on Wednesday, which has a high of 65 degrees, according to the weather service.

Mostly clear conditions will return Thursday with a high of 68 degrees. Forecast highs Friday through Sunday will stay in the upper-60s.

Lows throughout the forecast will be in the 40s, according to the weather service.

