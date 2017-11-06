Mostly sunny skies ahead this week in Las Vegas area

Warm, seasonal temperatures will continue through the week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds cover the rising sun over the Las Vegas Valley in this 2017 file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Monday’s forecast is expected to reach a high of 71, with a few clouds to the south. The rest of the week is expected to be mostly sunny, with the high ranging from 71 to 75 through Friday.

The low this week is projected to hover between 49 and 54 degrees, the weather service said.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.