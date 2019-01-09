Mostly sunny weather for Las Vegas Valley until weekend

Dry weather is expected through Friday. However, a system from the Pacific Ocean will begin influencing valley weather by the weekend, with a 20 percent chance for rain on Saturday night and a 10 percent chance on Sunday.

A view of the Las Vegas Strip from Exploration Peak Park in southwest Las Vegas.

Dry, increasingly sunny weather is in store for the Las Vegas Valley until a storm system arrives this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Skies should be partly cloudy on Wednesday but clear to mostly sunny on Thursday. Both days are expected to see highs of 60 degrees, a few ticks above the typical high for this time of year of 57 degrees, meteorologist Alex Boothe said.

“We’re right around normal through at least the end of the workweek,” he said.

Partly cloudy skies on Friday should be paired with a high of 59 degrees. Dry weather is expected through Friday. However, a system from the Pacific Ocean will begin influencing valley weather by the weekend, with a 20 percent chance for rain on Saturday night and a 10 percent chance on Sunday, Boothe said.

Skies will be partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday, which have respective forecast highs of 58 and 56, Boothe said. Lows will remain in the 40s through the weekend.

Colder than usual temperatures that began 2019 could mark the chilliest stretch for the valley this year, as temperatures gradually warm up, Boothe said.

“Hopefully that was our cold spell,” Boothe said.

