Mother Nature delivering record highs for Thanksgiving week

Meteorologist John Salmen forecasts record temperature highs by midweek when a strong high-pressure system builds over the valley Tuesday through Friday.

Sunday's cool temperatures will give way to plenty of sunshine and record-warm highs come Thanksgiving. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye)

The chilly Las Vegas Valley weather is expected to push past normal temperature highs by midweek.

Respective highs of 63 and 66 on Sunday and Monday are due, in part, according to the National Weather Service, from a combination of thick clouds and cold air lingering throughout the valley. The cloud cover should begin to dissipate Monday, and mostly sunny skies are expected across the valley beginning Tuesday.

Meteorologist John Salmen forecasts record temperature highs by midweek when a strong high-pressure system builds over the valley Tuesday through Friday. The normal forecast high for this time of year, the weather service said, is about 65 degrees.

The unseasonably warm temperatures will kick off Tuesday with a high of 75 degrees, followed by a 79-degree high Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day in the valley should reach 80 degrees, which would surpass the 76-degree record high set in 1995. Friday, which is Nevada Family Day, will hit a high of 79, according to the weather service.

Neither rain nor significant winds are forecast in the valley this week, Salmen said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.