Mother Nature turning up the heat across Las Vegas Valley

The official first day of summer is still three weeks away but the Las Vegas Valley already is starting to heat up.

Tourists walk on the pedestrian bridge at Wynn hotel-casino during a hot day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Gusty winds will keep temperatures relatively low through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service, but the valley will see near-record temperatures over the weekend.

Thursday’s forecast high is 94 degrees, the weather service said, which is just above average for this time of year. Winds for the day should reach sustained speeds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

The weather service said those winds will stay strong until about midnight, and Friday will start out with breezy winds and a morning low near 70 degrees. Friday’s forecast high is 93 degrees.

Saturday will turn up the heat with a forecast high of 101 degrees, the weather service said, and Sunday will double down with a forecast high near 105, just two degrees short of the previous record for the day.

Next week will kick off with another forecast high of 105 degrees on Monday, before the valley heads into a short cooling trend, the weather service said.

