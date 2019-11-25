Mountain snow, wet Las Vegas Valley forecast for Thanksgiving week

Wet in the valley, white in the mountains with windy conditions and cold temperatures for everyone sums up the Thanksgiving week weather forecast for the Las Vegas region.

Snow begins to dust the trees in Lee Canyon at Mt. Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The Thanksgiving week forecast calls for 8 to 25 inches of snow possible above 4,000 feet in the Spring Mountains with rain likely in the Las Vegas Valley. Conditions will be cold and windy for the week. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wet in the valley, white in the mountains with windy conditions and cold temperatures for everyone sums up the Thanksgiving week weather forecast for the Las Vegas region.

A winter storm advisory is in place from the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range from 4 a.m. Wednesday through 4 a.m,. Saturday with 8 to 24 inches of snow possible above 4,000 feet. The higher the elevation, the more snow likely, said meteorologist Jen Varian with the National Weather Service. Winds may gust to 40 mph.

The storm could have major impacts on Thanksgiving travel in Lincoln County and the Spring Mountains.The weather service advises considering alternate routes or adjusting your planned travel time.

While the forecast calls for a chance of snow in Las Vegas several days this week, Varian doesn’t think that is likely.

“Rain is much more likely,” she said.

Monday will see sunny skies in the valley with a high near 64. Light and variable winds early will become northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday night will be clear with a low around 38. Northwest winds at 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph will make it feel much colder.

Tuesday will remain sunny with a high near 52. Winds will be northerly 5 to 10 mph.

A chance of snow enters the Las Vegas forecast after 5 a.m. Wednesday, but the odds are at 30% with little or now snow accumulation.

The chance of snow or rain increases to 60% during the day Wednesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

The Thanksgiving Day forecast calls for a chance of rain, mostly cloudy and a high near 52.

