National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for Cajon Pass

Vehicles are diverted off the northbound 15 Freeway to Kenwood Ave. on-ramp as Cajon Pass is shut down due to heavy snowfall in San Bernardino, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register via AP)

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Cajon Pass that could impact travel on I-15 between Las Vegas and Southern California from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning.

“The snow level will be low enough to impact the major passes along the I-15 and I-8 by Monday morning,” according to the alert.

Total snow accumulation could hit 4 to 8 inches, with up to 15 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected at elevations above 2,500 feet and heavy snowfall is possible above 3,500 feet.

There are “minor concerns” for mountain passes on I-15 and “more concerns” for Cajon Pass, said Caleb Steele, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

In the Las Vegas Valley, “we should be dry and fairly clear until Monday,” Steele said. The high temperature is forecast at 49 degrees Saturday and 48 on Sunday.

“The winds will keep going all day,” Steele said about Saturday’s forecast.

Steele said the winds won’t start to taper off until after sunset. Widespread guests around 20 to 25 mph Saturday morning are expected.

At Mt. Charleston, Saturday’s high is expected to reach 33, while Sunday’s high will probably hit 35.

There’s a 20 percent chance of rain forecast for Monday for the Las Vegas Valley. The west side of the valley could even see snow flurries, but they probably won’t stick to the ground, Steele said.

“The storm system is actually sliding pretty far west,” he said, “so it’s only a slight chance right now and it may even miss us.”

