New year begins with warm temps in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will rise in the first week of the year in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Vapor trails left behind by airplanes are seen above the Stratosphere tower in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Temperatures will rise in the first week of the year in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday have forecasts with 64-degree highs, the weather service said. Light, calm winds will pick up Tuesday morning and should continue through Thursday afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be warm and sunny with highs of 67 degrees.

Overnight lows will stay in the low to mid-40s.

Temperatures will start to drop again over the weekend, with a 66-degree high forecast for Saturday and 63 on Sunday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.