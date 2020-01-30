Nice Super Bowl weekend forecast in Las Vegas until close to game time

Sunshine, warm temperatures and light winds are forecast for Las Vegas until a cold front arrives about noon Sunday, making for windy conditions up to 40 mph.

Skies will be clear with above-normal temperatures until about noon Sunday, Feb. 2, 202, when an approaching cold front will kick up winds that could reach 40 mph later in the afternoon or evening, according to the National Weather Service. (Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas residents and an expected several hundred thousand visitors will have mostly pleasant weather to enjoy Super Bowl weekend. But you might want to hold onto anything light come close to game time.

“We will get some good southwest winds anywhere from late morning or early afternoon and then they will shift to the northwest about 5 to 6 p.m. with winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts over 40 mph,” said meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

Skies will be sunny through the weekend with a projected high of 66 on Thursday, 65 on Friday, 70 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

On Wednesday, gusting winds topped out at 38 mph at McCarran International Airport.

Winds are expected to stay below 10 mph Thursday through Sunday morning.

The front that arrives Sunday evening has a very low chance of bringing any moisture to the Las Vegas Valley, but will drop the recent above-average temperatures well below normal.

“It looks like the temperature drop from Sunday to Monday will be about 20 degrees,” Gorelow said.

Monday’s forecast high is 53, about 7 degrees below normal.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-=0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.