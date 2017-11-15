Northern Nevada to get an early taste of winter

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning extending into Friday for the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe where as much as 4 feet of snow could fall on ridgetops in the Sierra Nevada.

Snow is seen in the Sierra Nevada mountain range in this file photo. (AP photo/Anna Johnson)

Sunshine prevailed across the snow-covered Sierra foothills and ridge tops halfway between Reno and Lake Tahoe to the southwest in this photo taken in Reno, Nevada. (AP file photo/By Scott Sonner).

RENO — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning extending into Friday for the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe where as much as 4 feet of snow could fall on ridgetops in the Sierra Nevada.

A high wind warning also is in effect for Reno, Carson City and much of western Nevada until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy, wet snow and potentially damaging winds were expected to begin Wednesday afternoon around Tahoe and all the major Sierra passes, including Donner Pass on I-80 west of Truckee, California, where 2 to 3 feet of snow is possible. Four or more inches are forecast below 7,500 feet.

Rain is expected in the valleys around Reno, where 25 to 40 mph winds are expected to gust up to 70 mph.

Gusts up to 50 mph are expected in Fallon, Lovelock, Hawthorne and Yerington.