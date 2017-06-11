NWS, fire department issue wind warnings for Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The wind blows eight-year-old Amari Hernandez's hair as she hangs out with Shendra Paprick, left, and other family and friends at Lorenzi Park on Sunday, June 11, 2017. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

The scene where fire crews are attending to a vegetation fire behind the Bellagio on Frank Sinatra Drive on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The scene where fire crews are attending to a vegetation fire behind the Bellagio on Frank Sinatra Drive on Sunday, June 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Strong winds had the National Weather Service and Las Vegas Fire Department issuing warnings Sunday on Twitter.

Meteorologist Barry Pierce said strong 50 to 60 mph afternoon winds were expected Sunday to accompany an 87-degree high. And at noon, the Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted a “red flag” fire weather alert warning until 11 p.m.

“PREPARE NOW to be safe from fire,” the department said.

HIGH WIND WARNING for LAS VEGAS NOW until 3AM MONDAY. Southwest winds 15-30, gusts 45-55. Prepare now, secure loose objects outside. pic.twitter.com/Aa6UUjubme — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 11, 2017

Around the same time, the department also tweeted a high-wind warning until 3 a.m. Monday with southwest winds 15 to 30 mph and gusts 45 mph to 55 mph.

“Prepare now, secure loose objects outside,” the tweet said.

Around 11 a.m., the National Weather Service Las Vegas tweeted that winds are expected to strengthen through the afternoon and evening.

“Watch for areas of blowing dust/lower visibility,” the weather service tweeted.

Winds only expected to get stronger this afternoon/evening. Watch for areas of blowing dust/lower visibility. #azwx #cawx #nvwx pic.twitter.com/rAyWGX3OY1 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 11, 2017

In the late morning, about 10,000 east valley customers lost power for about 90 minutes because a balloon got stuck in a power line, NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht said. NV Energy’s outage website showed the disruption near Sloan Lane and East Sahara Avenue. Power went out at about 10:25 a.m. and was restored just before noon.

Smoke from a vegetation fire behind the Bellagio briefly reduced visibility on northbound Interstate 15, the Clark County Fire Department said. Several eucalyptus trees caught fire near a homeless encampment about 4:16 p.m. Sunday, and high winds caused the fire to spread quickly.

Additional crews were called in to help extinguish the fire because it was in an area that was difficult for firefighters to access, the department said. The fire was extinguished about 6 p.m.

Pearce said he expected winds to slow to 20 mph by Monday.

