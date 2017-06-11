ad-fullscreen
Weather

NWS, fire department issue wind warnings for Las Vegas

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 11, 2017 - 2:19 pm
 
Updated June 11, 2017 - 3:15 pm

Strong winds had the National Weather Service and Las Vegas Fire Department issuing warnings Sunday on Twitter.

Meteorologist Barry Pierce said strong 50 to 60 mph afternoon winds were expected Sunday to accompany an 87-degree high. And at noon, the Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted a “red flag” fire weather alert warning until 11 p.m.

“PREPARE NOW to be safe from fire,” the department said.

Around the same time, the department also tweeted a high-wind warning until 3 a.m. Monday with southwest winds 15 to 30 mph and gusts 45 mph to 55 mph.

“Prepare now, secure loose objects outside,” the tweet said.

Around 11 a.m., the National Weather Service Las Vegas tweeted that winds are expected to strengthen through the afternoon and evening.

“Watch for areas of blowing dust/lower visibility,” the weather service tweeted.

In the late morning, about 10,000 east valley customers lost power for about 90 minutes because a balloon got stuck in a power line, according to NV Energy spokeswoman Jennifer Schuricht. NV Energy’s outage website showed the disruption near Sloan Lane and East Sahara Avenue. Power went out at about 10:25 a.m. and was restored just before noon.

Pearce said he expected winds to slow to 20 mph by Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
