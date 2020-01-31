Outdoor Super Bowl parties might encounter 50 mph winds

An outdoor Super Bowl party might be a risky adventure come Sunday as wind gusts could reach 50 mph, says the National Weather Service forecast.

Sunny conditions will dominate the Las Vegas Valley weekend until winds kick up and reach up to 50 mph on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, according to the National Weather Service. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Having part or all of your Super Bowl party outdoors, like many of the pubs are planning for their patrons?

You might want to rethink those plans or at least be sure everything is secured.

Heavy winds — with gusts up to 50 mph — are expected before and perhaps during Sunday’s big game, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast.

“Anywhere from late morning to early afternoon,” is when the stiffest winds will arrive as the front arrives in the Las Vegas Valley, said meteorologist Andy Gorelow. “Winds will be 25 to 35 with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The winds won’t die down until after sunset.”

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 65 with winds 5 to 8 mph becoming lighter. The overnight low will be around 43.

Saturday will see a high of 69 with sunny skies and light to calm winds.

Sunday’s high is predicted to be 74, but that will be before the cold front arrives.

“It could be a quick cool down with Monday’s high potentially 25 degrees below Sunday’s,” Gorelow said.

Officially, Monday’s high is expected to be near 53. Temperatures will stay below normal early next week before climbing into the mid-60s on Thursday.

