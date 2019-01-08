Partly cloudy in Las Vegas Valley before weekend storm system

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 59 degrees Tuesday, followed by highs around 60 Wednesday through Friday.

Cloud coverage above the Las Vegas Valley. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Partly cloudy skies throughout the work week will yield to a storm system expected to pass through the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 59 degrees Tuesday, followed by highs around 60 Wednesday through Friday.

Temperatures will dip this weekend as the storm system arrives, with a 30 percent chance for showers. Highs of 57 and 55 are expected on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s through the weekend, the weather service said.

