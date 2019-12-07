Partly sunny skies expected this weekend, chance of rain Sunday

There’s a slight chance of rain Sunday afternoon and evening, but it may not be measurable in a lot of places, said Alex Boothe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Partly sunny conditions are expected this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, with a chance of rain showers Sunday. (Review-Journal file photo)

Partly sunny conditions are expected this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, with a chance of rain showers Sunday.

Saturday’s high temperature is forecast to reach 60 degrees, while Sunday’s high will probably reach 63.

There is a slight chance of rain Sunday afternoon and evening, but it may not be measurable in many of places, said Alex Boothe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“It won’t be much compared with rainfall over the last few weeks, Boothe said. “We’re not looking at any heavy downpours or anything like that.”

The forecast for next week, he said, calls for sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

