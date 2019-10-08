Peaceful Las Vegas weather will yield to cold front by Wednesday night

The persistent and tranquil weather pattern in the Las Vegas Valley is about to change.

However, sunny skies, light winds and temperatures slightly above normal are forecast Tuesday with a high near 92, about 5 to 7 degrees above the normal of 85. Winds will be up to 5-7 mph.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the low 60s, with southwest winds about 5-9 mph.

The high for Wednesday will be about 89 with light and variable winds.

A potent cold front will move into the valley Wednesday night or Thursday, dropping the highs Thursday through into the upper 60s to low 70s, said National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor Boucher.

Wind gusts could reach 30 mph, and overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s on Friday morning.

No precipitation is expected from the front.

Highs should rise back into the upper 70s to low 80s on the weekend with lows around 50.

