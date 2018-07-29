‘Pick your poison’: Las Vegas heat wave ends, but humidity rising

The Las Vegas Valley is still hot, but the excessive heat warning plaguing the area since Tuesday ended Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

Ricki McElwee walks with a bag of his ice on his head to cool off Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sunday’s high is expected to be 108 degrees after multiple days of highs over 110, said meteorologist Alex Boothe. While rain chances are low Sunday, Monday evening to Thursday will have a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

In mountain areas around the valley, the chance of rain is around 30 percent Sunday, but it will probably not effect the valley, he said.

“It’s likely that we’re going to see one or two days this week where we’ll have thunderstorms impact the valley,” Boothe said, adding that it’s hard to predict which day the rain will arrive.

The added moisture will help end the heat wave, but the humidity in the valley will increase over the next few days, he said.

“So pick your poison,” Boothe said.

Cooling stations opened throughout Clark County during last week’s heatwave have now closed. Summer day shelters for the homeless at Catholic Charities, Shade Tree and the Salvation Army will remain open until Sept. 30.

Monday and Tuesday’s forecast both show a high of 106, while Wednesday and Thursday are expected to have a high of 107.

