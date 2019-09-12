Pleasant conditions forecast for Las Vegas Valley before weekend warming

Pleasant late-summer weather conditions will continue in the Las Vegas Valley in advance of a weekend warming trend.

Sunny skies and lights winds are forecast for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Pleasant late-summer weather conditions will continue in the Las Vegas Valley in advance of a weekend warming trend.

The forecast highs for Thursday ranges from 90 to 95, depending on which side of the valley one is in, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be sunny and winds will be up to 10 mph.

The overnight lows are from 65 to 70.

Friday will warm to 95 to 100 degrees with more sunny skies and light winds.

Saturday and Sunday will see some highs in the triple digits with lights winds and sunny skies.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.